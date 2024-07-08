Left Menu

Pakistan Defends Social Media Ban on X Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan's authorities have informed the Sindh High Court that banning social media platform X is within legal bounds, citing national security concerns and Article 19 of the Constitution. The Ministry of Interior argued that the restriction is necessary due to hate speech and X's non-compliance with local laws.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan authorities have asserted that banning social media platform X complies with national laws. The Sindh High Court (SHC) is evaluating the ban, which was enforced on February 17 following election rigging allegations related to the February 8 elections.

The Ministry of Interior presented its defense, stating that the ban respects Article 19 of the Constitution, which allows freedom of speech and press but with certain legal restrictions. The ministry cited concerns over hate speech and national security as key reasons for the action.

Additionally, the ministry noted X's non-compliance with local regulations and its failure to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan. Similar actions have been taken against other platforms like TikTok, which were later reinstated after adhering to local laws. Despite the ban, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials continue to use X.

