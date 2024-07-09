J&K Congress Urges Full-Scale War Against Terrorism Following Kathua Attack
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has called for decisive action against terrorism following an attack in Kathua that killed five army personnel. Political leaders condemned the violence and expressed concerns over the region's growing terror incidents, urging the government to protect security forces and civilians.
In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Kathua, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has urged the government to initiate a full-scale war against terrorism to ensure the safety of security personnel and civilians.
On Monday, heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district, resulting in the deaths of five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, and injuring several others.
This is the fifth such attack in the Jammu region within a month, generating widespread condemnation from political leaders who are increasingly concerned about the resurgence of militancy in the area.
