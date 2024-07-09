J&K Congress Urges Full-Scale War Against Terrorism Following Kathua Attack

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Kathua, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has urged the government to initiate a full-scale war against terrorism to ensure the safety of security personnel and civilians.

On Monday, heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district, resulting in the deaths of five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, and injuring several others.

This is the fifth such attack in the Jammu region within a month, generating widespread condemnation from political leaders who are increasingly concerned about the resurgence of militancy in the area.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)