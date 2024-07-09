Left Menu

J&K Congress Urges Full-Scale War Against Terrorism Following Kathua Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has called for decisive action against terrorism following an attack in Kathua that killed five army personnel. Political leaders condemned the violence and expressed concerns over the region's growing terror incidents, urging the government to protect security forces and civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:00 IST
J&K Congress Urges Full-Scale War Against Terrorism Following Kathua Attack
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Kathua, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has urged the government to initiate a full-scale war against terrorism to ensure the safety of security personnel and civilians.

On Monday, heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district, resulting in the deaths of five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, and injuring several others.

This is the fifth such attack in the Jammu region within a month, generating widespread condemnation from political leaders who are increasingly concerned about the resurgence of militancy in the area.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024