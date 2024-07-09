Left Menu

Tesla's $7 Billion Legal Fee Battle Over Musk's Pay Package

A Delaware judge heard arguments over a record $7 billion in legal fees for three firms that challenged Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package. Shareholder Richard Tornetta's lawyers argue the fees incentivize holding corporate boards accountable, while Tesla's attorney contends the request is excessive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:53 IST
Tesla's $7 Billion Legal Fee Battle Over Musk's Pay Package
AI Generated Representative Image

A Delaware judge on Monday heard arguments over a record $7 billion in attorneys' fees for three law firms that successfully challenged Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package, sparking a debate over the accountability of corporate boards.

For over six hours, legal teams debated how much should be awarded to firms representing shareholder Richard Tornetta, who sued over Musk's pay in 2018. Tornetta's attorneys argued the fees represent a fraction of the created value for Tesla following a January ruling that rescinded Musk's pay package.

Tesla's attorney, John Reed, countered that the fee request is exorbitant and has only caused uncertainty for Tesla. The final decision on the fees could take weeks or months and may be influenced by another fee ruling in a Dell Technologies case.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024