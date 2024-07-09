Left Menu

Brazilian Federal Police Allege Bolsonaro Embezzled $1.2 Million in Jewels

Brazil's Federal Police have accused former president Jair Bolsonaro of embezzling jewellery worth $1.2 million while in office. The Supreme Court's unsealing of the report outlines charges of embezzlement, asset laundering, and criminal association. Bolsonaro denies the allegations, which add to his legal woes and political challenges.

Updated: 09-07-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 05:53 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Federal Police have alleged that former president Jair Bolsonaro embezzled jewellery valued at approximately USD 1.2 million during his tenure, according to a report unsealed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Bolsonaro faced indictment last week on charges including embezzlement, asset laundering, and criminal association concerning luxury jewellery gifted from Saudi Arabia. This development intensifies pressure on the far-right leader, who lost his re-election bid to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and is barred from politics until 2030.

Bolsonaro has not commented on the indictment but previously denied any wrongdoing related to the jewellery. The police report accuses Bolsonaro of creating a criminal association to divert high-value gifts received during his presidency. Some gifts, such as diamond-encrusted watches, a necklace, rings, and cufflinks, were reportedly handed to government staffers on his behalf during international trips.

The report indicates that Bolsonaro's family benefitted financially from the illegal sale of the jewellery, with funds laundered to hide their origin. Bolsonaro's phone records allegedly show awareness of the jewellery's auctioning in the US. The investigation also identified efforts to release a second package of luxury jewellery seized in customs.

Brazil's prosecutor-general, Paulo Gonet, will review the police report to determine whether to bring formal charges against Bolsonaro, potentially leading to a trial.

