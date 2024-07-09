Left Menu

US Lawmakers Advocate for Independent Probe into Father Stan's Death

Three US lawmakers introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives, urging India to independently investigate the detention and death of human rights activist Father Stan. The resolution criticizes the alleged misuse of anti-terror laws and supports the suspension of India's sedition law, advocating for permanent legislative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 06:05 IST
US Lawmakers Advocate for Independent Probe into Father Stan's Death
  • Country:
  • United States

Three American lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives, encouraging India to pursue an independent investigation into the arrest, incarceration and death of Father Stan, a human rights activist who died in custody on July 5, 2021.

Introduced by Congressman Juan Vargas along with lawmakers Jim McGovern and Andre Carson, the resolution expresses concern at the alleged misuse of anti-terror laws to target human rights defenders and political opponents. It applauds a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of India that suspended a controversial colonial-era sedition law and urges India's Parliament to make the suspension permanent.

The resolution emphasizes to the Indian government, and all governments globally, that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, as outlined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Father Stan dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of indigenous Adivasi people, training community leaders, and seeking justice for various communities in India, Congressman Vargas highlighted.

Vargas, a former Jesuit, expressed horror over the abuse and medical neglect Father Stan faced while in custody, emphasizing that the resolution aims to ensure Father Stan's lifelong commitment to justice is never forgotten.

Born on April 26, 1937, in Viragalur, Tamil Nadu, Father Stan was inspired by the work of Jesuit priests from an early age and began studying theology in 1957. He played a key role in the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand, which used Adivasi traditions to spread awareness about constitutional rights.

During his time in Jharkhand, Father Stan championed the implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) or PESA Act, which promotes self-governance for Adivasi communities, the resolution noted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024