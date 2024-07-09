US Lawmakers Advocate for Independent Probe into Father Stan's Death

Three American lawmakers have introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives, encouraging India to pursue an independent investigation into the arrest, incarceration and death of Father Stan, a human rights activist who died in custody on July 5, 2021.

Introduced by Congressman Juan Vargas along with lawmakers Jim McGovern and Andre Carson, the resolution expresses concern at the alleged misuse of anti-terror laws to target human rights defenders and political opponents. It applauds a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of India that suspended a controversial colonial-era sedition law and urges India's Parliament to make the suspension permanent.

The resolution emphasizes to the Indian government, and all governments globally, that freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, as outlined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Father Stan dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of indigenous Adivasi people, training community leaders, and seeking justice for various communities in India, Congressman Vargas highlighted.

Vargas, a former Jesuit, expressed horror over the abuse and medical neglect Father Stan faced while in custody, emphasizing that the resolution aims to ensure Father Stan's lifelong commitment to justice is never forgotten.

Born on April 26, 1937, in Viragalur, Tamil Nadu, Father Stan was inspired by the work of Jesuit priests from an early age and began studying theology in 1957. He played a key role in the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand, which used Adivasi traditions to spread awareness about constitutional rights.

During his time in Jharkhand, Father Stan championed the implementation of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) or PESA Act, which promotes self-governance for Adivasi communities, the resolution noted.

