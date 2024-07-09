Singapore's Minister Highlights Need for AI Governance Framework

Singapore's Digital Development Minister, Josephine Teo, has warned that the absence of an internationally agreed framework for artificial intelligence (AI) governance could result in a 'messy' future.

In an interview during the Reuters NEXT conference in Singapore, Teo conveyed a sense of excitement rather than concern about AI's potential, but stressed the importance of enacting specific laws to tackle deepfakes in the electoral process.

She underscored the need for legislation to ensure AI's responsible use, particularly through stringent measures against disinformation tactics like deepfakes.

