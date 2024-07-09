Rash Driving and Tragic Hit-and-Run Cases: A Growing Menace
In Maharashtra, recent hit-and-run incidents have led to multiple fatalities, highlighting the growing menace of reckless driving. Cases involve a 23-year-old man in Nagpur, two riders in a scooter crash, and a woman dragged by a car in Mumbai. Investigations and arrests are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A series of hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra have resulted in multiple fatalities, underscoring the dangers of reckless driving.
On Sunday night, a 23-year-old man named Rahul Khairwar was killed on Katol Road bypass in Nagpur when an unidentified vehicle knocked him down, according to Gittikhadan police.
Another incident involved a woman, who, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed her Mercedes into two scooter riders on February 25, leading to their deaths on Ram Jhula bridge. After surrendering on July 1, she was arrested but later released by court order.
Additionally, a woman lost her life on Sunday in Mumbai's Worli area after a BMW car hit her two-wheeler and dragged her for 1.5 km. Police have arrested two individuals and are searching for the main accused.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- hit-and-run
- accident
- fatalities
- reckless driving
- investigation
- Nagpur
- Mumbai
- Mercdes
- BMW
ALSO READ
Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation
Quant Mutual Fund Under SEBI Investigation for Alleged Front-Running
NEET Exam Scandal: Arrests Made in Maharashtra, Nationwide Investigation Unfolds
European Regulators Intensify Investigations Into Big Tech Giants
14 Arrests in Pune Bar Drug Probe As Investigation Deepens