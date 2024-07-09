Rash Driving and Tragic Hit-and-Run Cases: A Growing Menace

A series of hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra have resulted in multiple fatalities, underscoring the dangers of reckless driving.

On Sunday night, a 23-year-old man named Rahul Khairwar was killed on Katol Road bypass in Nagpur when an unidentified vehicle knocked him down, according to Gittikhadan police.

Another incident involved a woman, who, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed her Mercedes into two scooter riders on February 25, leading to their deaths on Ram Jhula bridge. After surrendering on July 1, she was arrested but later released by court order.

Additionally, a woman lost her life on Sunday in Mumbai's Worli area after a BMW car hit her two-wheeler and dragged her for 1.5 km. Police have arrested two individuals and are searching for the main accused.

