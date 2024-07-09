Left Menu

Palestinian Men Killed After Release from Israeli Custody

The bodies of three Palestinian men, recently freed from Israeli custody, were found near Gaza's border. Their hands were handcuffed, and they appeared to have been attacked by Israeli forces, according to a witness and a relative. The incident remains unverified, and the IDF denies involvement.

09-07-2024
The bodies of three Palestinian men, handcuffed and freed from Israeli custody, were discovered near Gaza's border with Israel. An eyewitness and a relative said they had been attacked by Israeli forces shortly after their release.

Abdel Hadi Ghabayen, the uncle of one of the detainees, found his nephew among the three dead men, naked and with plastic cuffs that the Israeli army had used on them. The bodies were located near the Israeli border fence near the Karam Abu Salem crossing in southern Gaza.

While Reuters could not independently verify the circumstances of their deaths or the reasons for their arrest, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that they were unaware of any such incident involving IDF fire. Ghabayen reported that one body was severely mutilated, allegedly from an Israeli attack occurring shortly after the men's release.

Efforts to retrieve one dismembered leg were met with Israeli fire, compelling Ghabayen to cease. He later transported the bodies to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The men—Kamel Ghabayen, Mohammed Awad Ramadan Abu Hejazi, and Ramadan Awad Ramadan Aby Hejaz—were among several Palestinians detained the previous day.

According to another detainee, Mahmoud Abu Taha, they came under fire shortly after their release, with an explosion injuring several people. Tensions have surged since Oct. 7, when Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel, resulting in significant casualties and hostages on both sides.

