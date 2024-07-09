Left Menu

Mounting Humanitarian Crisis as Israeli Forces Press Deeper into Gaza

Israeli forces intensified their operations in Gaza, leading to widespread displacement. Hamas warned this could jeopardize cease-fire talks. The ensuing conflict has caused immense destruction and a humanitarian crisis, resulting in thousands of Palestinians fleeing. High-profile mediations continue, but significant hurdles remain in achieving a sustainable cease-fire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:51 IST
Mounting Humanitarian Crisis as Israeli Forces Press Deeper into Gaza
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza's largest city in pursuit of militants, prompting thousands of Palestinians to flee on Monday from an area already devastated by the nine-month-long war.

Hamas cautioned that the recent incursions and displacements in Gaza City might derail the ongoing cease-fire and hostage release negotiations, despite recent progress between the two sides.

Israeli troops are clashing with militants in zones previously declared clear in northern Gaza. The military mandated evacuations before the operations, but Palestinians report that no place feels secure. Majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have faced repeated displacements, with many now crammed into overcrowded tent camps.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024