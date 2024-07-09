Mounting Humanitarian Crisis as Israeli Forces Press Deeper into Gaza
Israeli forces intensified their operations in Gaza, leading to widespread displacement. Hamas warned this could jeopardize cease-fire talks. The ensuing conflict has caused immense destruction and a humanitarian crisis, resulting in thousands of Palestinians fleeing. High-profile mediations continue, but significant hurdles remain in achieving a sustainable cease-fire agreement.
Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza's largest city in pursuit of militants, prompting thousands of Palestinians to flee on Monday from an area already devastated by the nine-month-long war.
Hamas cautioned that the recent incursions and displacements in Gaza City might derail the ongoing cease-fire and hostage release negotiations, despite recent progress between the two sides.
Israeli troops are clashing with militants in zones previously declared clear in northern Gaza. The military mandated evacuations before the operations, but Palestinians report that no place feels secure. Majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have faced repeated displacements, with many now crammed into overcrowded tent camps.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- displacement
- humanitarian crisis
- hostages
- negotiations
- conflict
- militants
ALSO READ
Assam Flood Crisis: Displacement and Death Toll Rise Amid Heavy Rains
Israeli Hostages' Dilemma: Heartbreaking Pleas for Help
U.N. Urges Israel for Better Coordination Amid Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Two Years of Progress on UN Chief’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement
Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens