Mounting Humanitarian Crisis as Israeli Forces Press Deeper into Gaza

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza's largest city in pursuit of militants, prompting thousands of Palestinians to flee on Monday from an area already devastated by the nine-month-long war.

Hamas cautioned that the recent incursions and displacements in Gaza City might derail the ongoing cease-fire and hostage release negotiations, despite recent progress between the two sides.

Israeli troops are clashing with militants in zones previously declared clear in northern Gaza. The military mandated evacuations before the operations, but Palestinians report that no place feels secure. Majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have faced repeated displacements, with many now crammed into overcrowded tent camps.

