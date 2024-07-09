Hathras Stampede: Conspiracy Theories and Administrative Lapses
The Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials following an SIT report on the Hathras stampede, which suggested a 'big conspiracy' and flagged organizational failings. The tragedy, caused by mismanagement at a 'satsang' by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, resulted in 121 fatalities. A thorough investigation has been recommended.
The Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials on Tuesday based on an SIT report suggesting a 'big conspiracy' behind the Hathras stampede.
The SIT flagged significant lapses by local administration, leading to the disastrous event on July 2, where 121 lives were lost.
The report held event organizers responsible for not managing the crowd effectively and criticized officials for failing to provide critical information to senior officers. The incident, at a 'satsang' led by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, demands a thorough investigation.
