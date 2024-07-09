Hathras Stampede: Conspiracy Theories and Administrative Lapses

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials on Tuesday based on an SIT report suggesting a 'big conspiracy' behind the Hathras stampede.

The SIT flagged significant lapses by local administration, leading to the disastrous event on July 2, where 121 lives were lost.

The report held event organizers responsible for not managing the crowd effectively and criticized officials for failing to provide critical information to senior officers. The incident, at a 'satsang' led by self-styled godman Bhole Baba, demands a thorough investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)