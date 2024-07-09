Mass Grave Discovered at Libya-Tunisia Border Raises Human Rights Concerns

The U.N. human rights chief, Volker Turk, announced on Tuesday that his office is closely monitoring reports of a mass grave found along the Libya-Tunisia border. Turk, speaking at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, condemned a series of alarming developments in Libya.

"I urge the authorities to respond swiftly to our inquiries and investigate these crimes fully," Turk said, highlighting "widespread" violations against migrants and refugees. He stressed that the families of the deceased deserve to know the truth.

In March, the International Organization for Migration revealed the discovery of at least 65 bodies in a mass grave in southwest Libya, adding urgency to the call for thorough investigations.

