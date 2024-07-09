Left Menu

Russia Heeds India's Call to End Recruitment of Indians for Military Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia prompted President Vladimir Putin to agree on ending the recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian military. The move follows India's concern over Indian citizens being involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the deaths of several Indians. An official announcement is anticipated post-summit talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:06 IST
Russia has responded to India's request to cease recruiting Indian nationals as support staff for its military and to ensure the return of those currently serving, sources reported on Tuesday.

This agreement came following an informal discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin during Modi's two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. This visit marked Modi's first trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs had expressed deep concern over the issue, particularly after the deaths of two Indian nationals in the conflict. An official announcement regarding Russia's decision is expected after the summit discussions on Tuesday.

