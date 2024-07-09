Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Appointment for 100% Visually Impaired Candidate Passed in Civil Services Exam

The Supreme Court ordered the appointment of Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, a 100% visually impaired candidate who passed the Civil Services Examination in 2009. The court criticized the Centre for not implementing the Persons with Disabilities Act and directed the appointment within three months for Srivastava and 10 others under the backlog vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:51 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Appointment for 100% Visually Impaired Candidate Passed in Civil Services Exam
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the appointment of Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, a 100% visually impaired candidate who passed the Civil Services Examination in 2009, expressing disapproval at the Centre's failure to enforce the Persons with Disabilities Act.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal criticized the Union of India for delaying the implementation of the PWD Act, emphasizing the hardships faced by Srivastava and other candidates. The bench highlighted that Srivastava had to pursue justice due to non-compliance with the law.

The apex court directed the government to appoint Srivastava and 10 other visually impaired candidates from the CSE-2008 merit list within three months. These appointments are to be made prospectively, with service dates adjusted for retirement benefits but excluding arrears of salary and seniority.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024