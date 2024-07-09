Supreme Court Mandates Appointment for 100% Visually Impaired Candidate Passed in Civil Services Exam

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the appointment of Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, a 100% visually impaired candidate who passed the Civil Services Examination in 2009, expressing disapproval at the Centre's failure to enforce the Persons with Disabilities Act.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal criticized the Union of India for delaying the implementation of the PWD Act, emphasizing the hardships faced by Srivastava and other candidates. The bench highlighted that Srivastava had to pursue justice due to non-compliance with the law.

The apex court directed the government to appoint Srivastava and 10 other visually impaired candidates from the CSE-2008 merit list within three months. These appointments are to be made prospectively, with service dates adjusted for retirement benefits but excluding arrears of salary and seniority.

