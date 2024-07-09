High-Tech Warfare vs Low-Tech Tactics: Hezbollah's Battle for Survival

Following the targeted killings of senior commanders in Israeli airstrikes, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has employed low-tech strategies, such as coded messages and landline phones, to evade sophisticated Israeli surveillance, Reuters reports. Hezbollah leaders have acknowledged the use of drones to combat Israel's intelligence capabilities.

The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties on both sides. Israeli strikes have reportedly killed over 330 Hezbollah fighters and around 90 civilians in Lebanon. In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched near-daily attacks, resulting in the deaths of 21 Israeli soldiers and 10 civilians. The fighting has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes along the border.

Hezbollah has adapted by banning cell phones on the battlefield and relying on older communication methods. The group has also enhanced their own surveillance with drones, which have been used to gather intelligence and attack Israeli installations. Despite these efforts, Israel's military maintains a technological edge, using advanced electronic surveillance and targeted strikes to counter Hezbollah's maneuvers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)