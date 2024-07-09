Call for National Population Policy Amid Demographic Concerns

Organiser Weekly, affiliated with the RSS, calls for the introduction of a national population control policy, citing concerns of demographic imbalance and the increasing Muslim population in specific areas.

The latest editorial highlights regional discrepancies in population control, with western and southern states performing better but fearing parliamentary seat losses after the Census.

Issues such as illegal migration in frontier states and the political influence of population trends are also discussed, urging immediate policy intervention to prevent socio-economic disparities.

