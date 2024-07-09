Left Menu

Supervisor Arrested for Alleged Rape of Colleague in Delhi

A 24-year-old man, identified as Arun, has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague in a Nangloi hotel last month. The incident was reported by the victim on June 9. Arun, a resident of Baprola Vihar, Delhi, supervised the victim at their workplace. Police investigation continues.

Updated: 09-07-2024 17:51 IST
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague last month in a hotel in Nangloi, Delhi, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Arun from Baprola Vihar, served as the victim's supervisor at their office in Sector-7, Rohini.

The woman filed a complaint on June 9, alleging that Arun took her to a Nangloi hotel and raped her, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

An FIR was promptly registered, and the police apprehended Arun from Mangolpuri for further investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

