Supervisor Arrested for Alleged Rape of Colleague in Delhi
A 24-year-old man, identified as Arun, has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague in a Nangloi hotel last month. The incident was reported by the victim on June 9. Arun, a resident of Baprola Vihar, Delhi, supervised the victim at their workplace. Police investigation continues.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague last month in a hotel in Nangloi, Delhi, police reported on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Arun from Baprola Vihar, served as the victim's supervisor at their office in Sector-7, Rohini.
The woman filed a complaint on June 9, alleging that Arun took her to a Nangloi hotel and raped her, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.
An FIR was promptly registered, and the police apprehended Arun from Mangolpuri for further investigation.
