Supervisor Arrested for Alleged Rape of Colleague in Delhi

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague last month in a hotel in Nangloi, Delhi, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Arun from Baprola Vihar, served as the victim's supervisor at their office in Sector-7, Rohini.

The woman filed a complaint on June 9, alleging that Arun took her to a Nangloi hotel and raped her, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram.

An FIR was promptly registered, and the police apprehended Arun from Mangolpuri for further investigation.

