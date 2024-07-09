Intense Gunfight Erupts in Doda's Ghadi Bhagwah Forest
An intense gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The clash began during a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest after receiving information about terrorists’ presence. Heavy firing was reported, and further details are awaited.
An intense gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials reported.
The confrontation erupted when security forces initiated a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the region.
As of the latest reports, heavy firing was ongoing between the two sides, while further details were still pending.
