Political Turmoil: Chaos Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act

Pandemonium ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para pushed for a fresh resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, adjourned the House amidst chaos. Para's expulsion from the House amplified tensions, leading to contrasting political claims and accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para was expelled from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday after advocating for a fresh resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. As Para pressed his case, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather faced a tumultuous session for the second day in a row, initially adjourning the House for a short break before extending it to 1 PM.

On Monday, following a break in assembly sessions, the House erupted into chaos over the rejection of an adjournment motion related to the Waqf Act, heralded by religious and political slogans. The Speaker deemed the matter sub-judice, which did not sit well with National Conference members pushing for discussion.

Despite attempts at order, chaos extended into Tuesday as Para presented his resolution, clashing with National Conference MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi, leading to his forcible removal by marshals. Accusations flew with Para decrying the NC's alliance with the BJP, challenging the Chief Minister's absence on critical community matters. The Speaker stood firm on parliamentary procedure, amidst continued controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

