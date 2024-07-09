Delhi High Court Advocates for Publicizing Child Helpline to Curb Child Begging

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to publicize the child helpline number 1098 in a bid to address the issue of child begging in the national capital. The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, noted the availability of mechanisms to report and rehabilitate children found begging.

Representatives from the Delhi government assured the court that steps are in place to respond promptly to such incidents and facilitate the children's return to either their parental homes or child care institutions. The government also emphasized its commitment to enrolling out-of-school children.

The High Court concluded the case, demanding an affidavit of compliance within eight weeks, and lauded efforts by the Department of Women and Child Development, police, and NGOs. Comprehensive programs aim to educate communities and provide vocational training and emotional support for the children.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)