NIA Joins Investigation into Kathua Terror Attack: Massive Search Operation Underway

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will assist the Jammu and Kashmir police in its probe of a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Kathua that left five personnel dead and as many injured, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to reports, an NIA team has been dispatched to Kathua in the Jammu region to support the local police in their investigation. However, the agency has not yet registered an official case to investigate the terrorist attack.

In a brutal ambush, five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed, and five others injured on the rugged Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village, about 150 kilometers from Kathua district headquarters. This incident marks the fifth terror attack in the region within a month.

Amid the ongoing search, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief R.R. Swain has flown to the area to supervise operations. The extensive search now covers adjoining districts such as Udhampur and Kathua, including Basantgarh, Seoj, and the upper reaches of Bani, Daggar, and Kindli. Special forces of the Indian Army's 'Para' unit are also deployed for surgical operations against the terrorists.

President Droupadi Murmu condemned the attack, describing it as a ''cowardly act'' that demands condemnation and robust counter-measures.

