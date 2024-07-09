Supreme Court Directs Centre to Fill NHRC Vacancies

The Supreme Court directed the Centre on Tuesday to file a reply within two weeks on a plea seeking to fill vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala requested the Centre to inform the court about the measures taken and the estimated time required to address the vacancies.

The petition, filed by lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, has been scheduled for a hearing on July 29.

Tripathy highlighted that the NHRC is currently operating with only one member.

The Centre had previously appointed Vijaya Bharathi Sayani as the acting chairperson following the departure of former Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra.

Sayani, an advocate at Telangana High Court, joined the NHRC in December 2023, known for handling cases of women's harassment and dowry and offering pro bono legal aid to economically weaker sections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)