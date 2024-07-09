Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Centre to Fill NHRC Vacancies

The Supreme Court has instructed the Centre to submit a response within two weeks regarding the filling of vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The court is reviewing a plea by lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, citing NHRC's operational deficiencies due to unfilled positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:54 IST
Supreme Court Directs Centre to Fill NHRC Vacancies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court directed the Centre on Tuesday to file a reply within two weeks on a plea seeking to fill vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala requested the Centre to inform the court about the measures taken and the estimated time required to address the vacancies.

The petition, filed by lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, has been scheduled for a hearing on July 29.

Tripathy highlighted that the NHRC is currently operating with only one member.

The Centre had previously appointed Vijaya Bharathi Sayani as the acting chairperson following the departure of former Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra.

Sayani, an advocate at Telangana High Court, joined the NHRC in December 2023, known for handling cases of women's harassment and dowry and offering pro bono legal aid to economically weaker sections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024