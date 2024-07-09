Left Menu

Diplomatic Agenda: Key Global Events to Watch

A comprehensive guide to major global diplomatic events from July 9 to August 29, 2024, featuring high-profile visits, summits, and significant anniversaries. Key events include ASEAN and NATO meetings, independence commemorations, and speeches by prominent leaders. This schedule is updated daily and indicates new events with an asterisk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:55 IST
In an exhaustive listing, Reuters provides a detailed guide to significant global diplomatic events scheduled from July 9 to August 29, 2024. This period will be marked by high-profile visits from world leaders, key international summits, and numerous national and global anniversaries.

Prominent events include Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov's visit to Malaysia, the NATO summit in Washington DC, and ASEAN meetings in Vientiane. Additionally, several nation-states will commemorate independence anniversaries.

The schedule also highlights notable interactions such as U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson meeting leaders from Greece and the Czech Republic, and speeches by influential figures like Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. An updated, daily-filed diary ensures readers are informed of the latest events.

