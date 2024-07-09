No Fund Shortage for Arunachal Pradesh Welfare Schemes, Assures Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured on Tuesday that there will be no dearth of funds from the Centre for Arunachal Pradesh to implement welfare schemes in the northeastern state. Rijiju, who attended the BJP's extended state executive meeting, said his ministry would soon sanction various new schemes for the state.

During a review meeting involving ongoing schemes related to his ministry, Chief Minister Pema Khandu instructed officials to go for geo-tagging of completed and incomplete programs and submit the utilization certificates to the Centre for more funds. Rijiju affirmed the commitment to fund projects in sports and health sectors, among others.

Announcing the sanctioning of two more projects worth Rs 35 crore, Rijiju promised the establishment of 'hunar huts' for skill development training and job creation for the state's youth. He also emphasized empowering women through facility centers, supported by the state's Social Justice, Empowerment, and Tribal Affairs Department.

Rijiju pledged continuous support as a Lok Sabha MP to secure funds from other ministries, ensuring a new dimension to developmental work in Arunachal Pradesh during Narendra Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

