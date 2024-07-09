Postal Department's 100-Day Action Plan: Transforming Rural Service Delivery

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reviewed the 100-day action plan of the Postal Department that entails specific blueprints and targets for key initiatives such as Dak Chaupals and a standardised geo-coded addressing system.

According to an official release, the Department of Posts is advancing an initiative to establish a 'standardised, geo-coded addressing system' in India, ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services.

This grid-based system will serve as a robust pillar of Geospatial Governance, leading to enhancements in public service delivery, faster emergency response, and a significant boost to logistics efficiency, it added.

As part of the 100-day action plan, the Department has initiated Proof of Concept (PoC) trials across India, covering 10 villages and a city.

An MoU has been signed on July 5, 2024, with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (an autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) to establish a knowledge support partnership, the release said.

Another MoU is in progress with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to establish a technical support partnership.

These partnerships aim to leverage advanced technologies and expertise to provide precise mapping and addressing solutions, ultimately revolutionising service delivery across the country, it said.

Further, the Department of Posts will be organising 5,000 Dak Chaupals across the country in 100 days, and also aims to onboard 3,000 new exporters onto the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra Portal.

In a review meeting held today, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, discussed the 100-day action plan of the Department of Posts, adding that the Department of Posts aims at transforming service delivery and enhancing efficiency through key initiatives.

The Dak Chaupal initiative looks to bring essential government and citizen-centric services directly to rural areas, improving accessibility and convenience. Dak Chaupals will serve as vital links between rural residents and government functions, reducing barriers such as distance and accessibility, according to the release.

The Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra Scheme, on the other hand, aims to bolster rural exports by supporting small-scale exporters.

This initiative provides essential services including documentation assistance, market information, bar-coded label printing, and paperless customs clearance. Aligned with the 'One District—One Product' initiative, this scheme will promote local products, contributing to economic growth and rural development, the release pointed out.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)