Fresh Encounter Erupts in Doda Amid Rising Terror Attacks: Security Forces Expand Search Operations

A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Doda district on Tuesday, escalating the ongoing operations in Kathua where five soldiers were killed in an ambush.

Director General of Police R R Swain rushed to oversee the intensified search involving special forces and advanced surveillance across Udhampur and Kathua districts.

Authorities deployed drones and airdropped specialist units to track the terrorists, following credible intelligence about their presence in Ghadi Bhagwah forest.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)