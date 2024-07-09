U.S. Justice Department Disrupts Russian AI-Enhanced Social Media Operation

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday the disruption of a Russian operation that leveraged artificial intelligence to create fake social media accounts aimed at spreading pro-Kremlin messages in the United States and abroad. This revelation comes four months ahead of the U.S. presidential election, a period security experts anticipate will be targeted by foreign adversaries through hacking and covert social media influence.

Prosecutors revealed that the alleged operation was orchestrated by a Russian private intelligence organization, staffed with Russian intelligence officers and a senior employee from the government-funded news outlet, Russia Today (RT). RT's spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to court documents, the organization employed a custom AI-powered platform to create and manage approximately 1,000 fake social media accounts, designed to resemble real American users. These accounts, which have since been banned, commonly disseminated pro-Kremlin rhetoric and were critical of the Ukrainian government.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)