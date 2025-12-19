Rogue Messages Upend Putin's Press Conference

At a significant annual event held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a series of sarcastic messages unexpectedly flashed on a large screen during his press conference and phone-in session, creating a startling moment.

Comments such as "Not a direct line, but a circus" mocked the meticulously planned event, while another used Putin's first name to humorously question the day of the week and suggest drinking. These messages appeared among those intended for ordinary Russians to submit questions to the President.

Despite the unexpected disruption, neither the Kremlin nor President Putin addressed the rogue comments. The messages, viewed by millions, touched on issues such as Russia's economic conditions compared to Papua New Guinea, and skepticism towards the United Russia party's election victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)