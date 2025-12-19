Left Menu

Rogue Messages Upend Putin's Press Conference

During President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference, sarcastic comments unexpectedly appeared on screens displaying text messages. The messages mocked the event's format and criticized Russia's economy and government. Despite the disruption, the Kremlin remained silent, and Putin ignored the remarks, which were visible to millions watching the event.

Rogue Messages Upend Putin's Press Conference
At a significant annual event held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a series of sarcastic messages unexpectedly flashed on a large screen during his press conference and phone-in session, creating a startling moment.

Comments such as "Not a direct line, but a circus" mocked the meticulously planned event, while another used Putin's first name to humorously question the day of the week and suggest drinking. These messages appeared among those intended for ordinary Russians to submit questions to the President.

Despite the unexpected disruption, neither the Kremlin nor President Putin addressed the rogue comments. The messages, viewed by millions, touched on issues such as Russia's economic conditions compared to Papua New Guinea, and skepticism towards the United Russia party's election victories.

