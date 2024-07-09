Allahabad High Court Restrains Disclosure of Affidavit in UPPSC PCS-J 2022 Case

The Allahabad High Court has issued a restriction on publishing details of an affidavit submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission concerning the marks awarded to candidates in the Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (Mains) Exam 2022.

The case revolves around irregularities in the PCS-J 2022 exam. On Monday, the UPPSC chairman filed a compliance affidavit highlighting changes in marks for certain candidates whose answer sheets were incorrectly coded, resulting in erroneous marks.

The court, comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Donadi Ramesh, has directed UPPSC to respond to a supplementary affidavit filed by the petitioner. Additionally, the court ordered not to issue certified or other copies of the facts disclosed in the compliance affidavit. Any party violating this order will face consequences, as noted by the court.

Previously, UPPSC acknowledged an error in dummy roll number allocation during the mains examination of PCS-J 2022, which would lead to the exclusion and inclusion of specific candidates based on corrected results. The commission admitted to using fake roll numbers to ensure anonymity, which might have caused some answer sheets to be incorrectly assigned.

