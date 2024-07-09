NATO Secures $700 Million Stinger Missile Deal
NATO has announced the procurement of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth nearly $700 million. This contract, involving multiple member states, was confirmed by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a defense industry meeting held during the NATO summit in Washington.
"Just today, the NATO procurement agency NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost $700 million," Stoltenberg stated.
