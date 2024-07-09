NATO Secures $700 Million Stinger Missile Deal

NATO has confirmed a significant order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, totaling close to $700 million, in collaboration with several member states, according to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Announcing the deal at a defense industry gathering on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg highlighted the importance of the contract.

"Just today, the NATO procurement agency NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost $700 million," Stoltenberg stated.

