NATO Secures $700 Million Stinger Missile Deal

NATO has announced the procurement of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth nearly $700 million. This contract, involving multiple member states, was confirmed by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a defense industry meeting held during the NATO summit in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:15 IST
NATO has confirmed a significant order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, totaling close to $700 million, in collaboration with several member states, according to Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Announcing the deal at a defense industry gathering on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg highlighted the importance of the contract.

"Just today, the NATO procurement agency NSPA signed a new multinational contract for Stinger missiles worth almost $700 million," Stoltenberg stated.

