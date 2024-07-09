AAP Claims 'Fake Inquiry' Against Satyendar Jain

The AAP on Tuesday accused the BJP of orchestrating a 'fake inquiry' against senior leader Satyendar Jain in connection to a graft case involving CCTV installation in Delhi. The party alleges that this inquiry is aimed at undermining the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has greenlit a vigilance department recommendation for a probe into Jain's activities. The former Delhi minister is accused of accepting bribes to waive a penalty for delays in the CCTV installation process within the city. Even now, Jain remains in judicial custody after his May 2022 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar condemned the 'laughable' charges, denying any such bribes were taken. She stated that despite initial delays, the contracted company completed the installation of 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras on time, negating any necessity for penalties.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor suggested possible kickbacks could have been demanded from the vendors. Kapoor urged Kakkar to wait for the official inquiry report, assuring that if Jain is innocent, he would be cleared.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)