NIA's Investigation Unveils Link Between J&K Bus Attack and Pakistan-Based Handlers
The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the Jammu and Kashmir bus attack has pointed towards Pakistan-based handlers of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. An interrogation of an accused revealed the logistical support he provided to the terrorists. The NIA is investigating any commonality between recent and past terror attacks in the region.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), during an interrogation of an accused in the Jammu and Kashmir bus attack, uncovered connections to Pakistan-based handlers from the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Nine people were killed and 41 injured on June 9 when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims. The NIA disclosed that Hakam Khan, alias Hakin Din, provided shelter and logistical support to the terrorists. Khan's interrogation also suggested involvement by LeT commanders Saifullah and Abu Qatal.
The NIA has conducted multiple searches and is investigating potential links between recent terror incidents and handlers operating from Pakistan. An investigation has also been launched into an Army convoy attack in Poonch, further escalating the seriousness of the terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airstrikes kill Hamas terrorists involved in Oct 7 attacks
NIA Secures Conviction of Bangladeshi Terrorists Planning Attacks in India
Three JeM Terrorists Eliminated in Intense Doda Encounter
Six-Hour Gunfight Takes Down Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists in Jammu
J-K: Security tightened after three terrorists gunned down in Doda encounter