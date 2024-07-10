Left Menu

NIA's Investigation Unveils Link Between J&K Bus Attack and Pakistan-Based Handlers

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the Jammu and Kashmir bus attack has pointed towards Pakistan-based handlers of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. An interrogation of an accused revealed the logistical support he provided to the terrorists. The NIA is investigating any commonality between recent and past terror attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:14 IST
NIA's Investigation Unveils Link Between J&K Bus Attack and Pakistan-Based Handlers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), during an interrogation of an accused in the Jammu and Kashmir bus attack, uncovered connections to Pakistan-based handlers from the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured on June 9 when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims. The NIA disclosed that Hakam Khan, alias Hakin Din, provided shelter and logistical support to the terrorists. Khan's interrogation also suggested involvement by LeT commanders Saifullah and Abu Qatal.

The NIA has conducted multiple searches and is investigating potential links between recent terror incidents and handlers operating from Pakistan. An investigation has also been launched into an Army convoy attack in Poonch, further escalating the seriousness of the terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024