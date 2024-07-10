NIA's Investigation Unveils Link Between J&K Bus Attack and Pakistan-Based Handlers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), during an interrogation of an accused in the Jammu and Kashmir bus attack, uncovered connections to Pakistan-based handlers from the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured on June 9 when terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims. The NIA disclosed that Hakam Khan, alias Hakin Din, provided shelter and logistical support to the terrorists. Khan's interrogation also suggested involvement by LeT commanders Saifullah and Abu Qatal.

The NIA has conducted multiple searches and is investigating potential links between recent terror incidents and handlers operating from Pakistan. An investigation has also been launched into an Army convoy attack in Poonch, further escalating the seriousness of the terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir.

