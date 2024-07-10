Body of American Climber Found After 20 Years: Impact of Peru's Retreating Glaciers

Peruvian authorities have recovered the body of American climber William Stampfl, who went missing in 2002, from Huascaran National Park. As global warming causes glaciers to retreat, Stampfl's mummified remains were discovered at an altitude of 5,200 meters, still wearing his climbing gear.

According to a police statement, Stampfl is presumed to have died in an avalanche more than 20 years ago. Glacial mass in the area has been retreating over the past decade, said Edson Ramirez, a park ranger and risk assessor for Huascaran National Park. 'What was buried years ago is coming to the surface.'

Peru, home to 68% of the world's tropical glaciers, has lost 56% of its glacial mass in the last sixty years. Many of these glaciers are in the Cordillera Blanca region, a popular destination for climbers worldwide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)