NATO Secures $700 Million Stinger Missile Deal

NATO has confirmed a substantial $700 million order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, announced Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday. This procurement involves multiple member states and was signed during the NATO summit in Washington.

The new deal was officially confirmed by the NATO procurement agency (NSPA), marking the alliance's continued investment in RTX's Raytheon division-made Stinger missiles. The previous contract, awarded in May 2022, was for $625 million and was aimed at restocking U.S. Army supplies sent to Ukraine.

Stinger missiles have been instrumental in Ukraine, successfully deterring Russian air assaults, and are also highly sought after by European nations concerned about potential conflicts. An RTX spokesperson mentioned that this new order would keep production lines active until 2029.

