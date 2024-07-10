WADA Cleared of Bias in Chinese Swimmers Doping Case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) did not mishandle or show favoritism in the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for banned substances and were cleared to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, an independent investigation revealed on Tuesday.

Swiss prosecutor and lead investigator Eric Cottier's report concluded there was no evidence suggesting WADA favored the swimmers, who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ). The Chinese investigation found the swimmers were exposed to TMZ through contamination at their hotel.

WADA, backed by legal advice, decided against appealing China's findings. Eric Cottier's probe concurred with WADA's decision, finding it reasonable based on facts and applicable rules. Though vigorously defending its process, WADA faced criticism from anti-doping groups and USADA, questioning the investigation's fairness and scope.

