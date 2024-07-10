Left Menu

Biden Unveils Historic Air-Defense Donation to Ukraine, Asserts Russia's Failure in War

US President Joe Biden announced a significant donation of air-defense equipment to Ukraine during a NATO summit. Highlighting Russia’s failures in the war, Biden emphasized that Ukraine will receive priority in air-defense interceptors, stressing the importance of NATO's unity and continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a historic donation of air-defense equipment for Ukraine, declaring that Russia is failing in its war efforts.

Welcoming NATO leaders for the summit marking its 75th anniversary, Biden revealed that the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Italy would provide Ukraine with five new strategic air-defense systems. Additional tactical air-defense systems will follow in the coming months, ensuring Ukraine's cities and front lines are protected against Russian missile and air attacks.

Biden emphasized that Ukraine will be prioritized for these interceptors, receiving hundreds more over the next year. He declared Russia's heavy losses and reaffirmed NATO's strengthened unity. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned of the dangers if Russia were to prevail, underscoring the necessity of supporting Ukraine.

Concluding the summit, Biden presented Stoltenberg with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, honoring his decade-long leadership.

