Housing Society Cleaner Charged for Killing Puppies in Maharashtra

A housing society's cleaner in Maharashtra's Thane district has been accused of killing two puppies and disposing of their bodies in a drain. The incident came to light after a foul smell led to the discovery of the carcasses, prompting legal action against the cleaner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A cleaner from a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district faces legal consequences for allegedly killing two puppies and discarding their bodies in a nearby drain, a local official revealed.

The incident occurred on July 4 when the two-month-old puppies were reportedly dirtying the premises of the Mumbra area society. Due to foul odor from the drain, the carcasses were discovered on Monday.

Following the discovery and a complaint lodged by a society member, police have filed a case against the cleaner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

