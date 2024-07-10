Housing Society Cleaner Charged for Killing Puppies in Maharashtra

A cleaner from a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district faces legal consequences for allegedly killing two puppies and discarding their bodies in a nearby drain, a local official revealed.

The incident occurred on July 4 when the two-month-old puppies were reportedly dirtying the premises of the Mumbra area society. Due to foul odor from the drain, the carcasses were discovered on Monday.

Following the discovery and a complaint lodged by a society member, police have filed a case against the cleaner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

