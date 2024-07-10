Left Menu

Former CRPF Jawan Arrested for Shooting Son in Family Dispute

A 68-year-old former CRPF jawan in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly shooting his son during a family dispute. The incident occurred after the elderly man intervened to stop his son and daughter-in-law from beating their four-year-old son. The bullet struck the son's leg, causing non-lethal injuries.

Nagpur | Updated: 10-07-2024
Former CRPF Jawan Arrested for Shooting Son in Family Dispute
  India

Police have apprehended a 68-year-old former CRPF jawan on allegations of opening fire on his son during a family altercation in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The incident unfolded on Monday night in Chintamani Nagar, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The former CRPF officer, now working as a security guard, intervened when his 40-year-old son and daughter-in-law were beating their four-year-old child. The confrontation escalated, leading the accused to shoot his son with a licensed rifle in a fit of rage, according to an official from Ajni Police Station.

Neighbors alerted authorities, who promptly arrived at the scene. The son, hit in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital and is now reported to be out of danger.

The accused faces charges of attempted murder and Arms Act violations. During interrogation, he expressed anger over his grandson's abuse.

