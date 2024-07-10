Left Menu

South Sudan's Fragile Peace Talks Hinge on Controversial Security Law

South Sudan's peace talks faced a major hurdle as opposition groups demanded the exclusion of a controversial security bill that allows detention without a warrant. Hosted in Kenya since May, the talks aim to extend the transitional period and delay elections to finalize constitution and electoral laws, among other issues.

South Sudan's peace talks, which were nearing completion, encountered a significant stumbling block with opposition groups demanding the removal of a newly passed bill that allows detention without an arrest warrant. Without this change, they refuse to sign the proposed agreement.

Hosted by Kenya since May, the high-level meetings involve government representatives and rebel groups excluded from a 2018 agreement that ended a five-year civil war, although violence has persisted. The civil war resulted in 400,000 deaths and millions displaced. Pagan Amum Okiech from the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance stated that signing an agreement would be 'meaningless' if the draconian National Security Act becomes law.

The bill, passed by parliament and pending presidential approval, has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Human Rights Watch. They argue it violates fundamental rights and freedoms and strengthens security agencies with a history of abuse. The draft agreement proposes extending the transitional period and delaying the election to finalize the country's constitution and electoral laws, set up constituency borders, and establish a unified security force.

