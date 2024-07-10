Arrest Made in Connection with Official Secrets Act Violation in Jammu

A person was arrested on Wednesday in Jammu in connection with a case involving the circulation of a confidential police document, according to local authorities. The arrest was made under multiple sections of the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police station Channi Himmat received reliable information that a secret document issued by police headquarters, containing sensitive security details, was being circulated in WhatsApp groups 'The Sree times' and 'Aasman news paper', managed by Tarun Behl.

Police registered an FIR and commenced an investigation, leading to the arrest of Tarun Behl. He has been taken into police remand for four days. Authorities have warned media houses and WhatsApp group administrators against sharing information that could jeopardize national security, threatening strict action for irresponsible behavior.

