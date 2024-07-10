Left Menu

Man Allegedly Kills Twin Daughters Desperate for a Son

A 32-year-old man, Neeraj Solanki, allegedly killed his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them near his home in Sultanpuri, Delhi. Desperate for a son, Solanki lied to his wife and brought the infants from Haryana before killing them. He has been arrested and charged with murder.

Desperate for a son, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them near his house in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Wednesday. Neeraj Solanki was arrested from Rohtak in Haryana.

The bodies of the infants were found on the premises of a makeshift crematorium near Pooth Kalan village by locals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Solanki, a graduate from the Delhi University, had killed his daughters on June 3, he said.

The bodies were exhumed on June 5, after getting permission from a court, and kept at the mortuary of the SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri for postmortem, Goel said.

Solanki allegedly killed his three-day-old daughters as he wanted a son, the DCP said and added that they were born at a private hospital in Haryana.

The police officer said Solanki brought the infants to Delhi by lying to his wife that they had died from an illness. The babies, who were alive on reaching Delhi, were killed and buried at the crematorium, Goel said.

Initially, Solanki's father was detained, as the accused was at large. His father told police that Solanki was upset over the birth of daughters, the DCP said.

The infants' bodies were handed over to their mother after postmortem. Solanki has been booked for murder, he said.

