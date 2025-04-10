Left Menu

Triple Engine Governance: Haryana's Rapid Development Drive

Haryana's government is accelerating development and public welfare efforts with a 'triple engine' approach, prioritizing issues of the common people. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted schemes to uplift society at an event in Kurukshetra, noting the BJP's recent electoral victories and upcoming development projects involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haryana's government is speeding up its public welfare initiatives, driven by a 'triple engine' strategy emphasizing rapid development and problem-solving for the common people, according to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Speaking at an event in Kurukshetra, Saini praised the dedication of party workers and outlined governmental schemes focused on societal upliftment, reflecting recent BJP electoral successes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate significant infrastructure projects. The administration continues hosting 'Samadhan Shivirs' to streamline issue resolution at local levels, ensuring effective governance reaches every citizen promptly.

