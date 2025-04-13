Modi's Haryana Visit to Usher in New Era of Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Haryana marks a pivotal moment for the state's development. He is set to launch various infrastructure projects, including the Hisar airport terminal and a thermal power plant in Yamunanagar, reinforcing his vision of a self-reliant nation by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Haryana on April 14 is expected to catalyze a wave of development in the state. This visit coincides with the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, underscoring Modi's commitment to modernizing infrastructure.
During his visit, Modi will inaugurate Hisar's new airport terminal and introduce a commercial flight to Ayodhya, endeavoring to improve the region's aviation network. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for a thermal power unit in Yamunanagar, enhancing Haryana's energy resources.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the nation's rapid progress under Modi's leadership, with efforts concentrated on development reaching every citizen by 2047. The PMO's initiatives reflect a focus on self-reliance, infrastructure growth, and enhanced regional connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
