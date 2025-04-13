Left Menu

Modi's Haryana Visit to Usher in New Era of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Haryana marks a pivotal moment for the state's development. He is set to launch various infrastructure projects, including the Hisar airport terminal and a thermal power plant in Yamunanagar, reinforcing his vision of a self-reliant nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:42 IST
Modi's Haryana Visit to Usher in New Era of Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Haryana on April 14 is expected to catalyze a wave of development in the state. This visit coincides with the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, underscoring Modi's commitment to modernizing infrastructure.

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate Hisar's new airport terminal and introduce a commercial flight to Ayodhya, endeavoring to improve the region's aviation network. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for a thermal power unit in Yamunanagar, enhancing Haryana's energy resources.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the nation's rapid progress under Modi's leadership, with efforts concentrated on development reaching every citizen by 2047. The PMO's initiatives reflect a focus on self-reliance, infrastructure growth, and enhanced regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025