India's Crucial Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Process: Austrian Chancellor Speaks Out

India plays a pivotal role in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer asserted on Wednesday, offering Austria as a neutral site for dialogue.

Speaking alongside visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nehammer discussed with Modi the Ukrainian conflict and the broader implications for global peace.

Nehammer praised India's influential status and lauded its commitment to peace efforts, marking Austria as a reliable partner in facilitating dialogue.

