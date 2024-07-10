West Bengal Cracks Down on Agri-Commodity Prices

In response to soaring agricultural commodity prices, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has initiated a state task force to inspect markets and caution traders against unjustified price hikes. The inspections took place across various markets on Wednesday, with vendors being questioned about commodity prices.

An official from the state's agricultural marketing department reported that the task force visited several markets in Kolkata, including Maniktala Bazar, Gariahat Bazar, Lake Market, and Kakurganchi VIP Bazar, as well as markets in districts such as Asansol and Durgapur.

Task force leader Rabindranath Koley emphasized the importance of avoiding hoarding and artificial price rises during his interactions with wholesalers in Kankurgachi. This initiative follows a directive from Banerjee, who criticized the central government for failing to control farm produce prices and issued a 10-day deadline for officials to curb prices.

