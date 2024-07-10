Heroic Defense: Garhwal Regiment Repels Terror Ambush
In a fierce encounter, soldiers of the 22 Garhwal regiment fended off a terrorist ambush in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Firing over 5,100 rounds, they succeeded in repelling the attackers despite sustaining injuries. The incident highlights escalating violence in the region and showcases the soldiers' bravery and resilience.
In a dramatic and intense confrontation, soldiers of the 22 Garhwal regiment successfully repelled a terrorist ambush in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. They fired over 5,100 rounds, forcing the assailants to retreat into the wooded hills after a grueling two-hour gunfight.
The attack on two Army vehicles took place on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountain road, leading to the deaths of five Army personnel and injuries to five more. Despite sustaining wounds, the soldiers displayed extraordinary courage, preventing the terrorists from seizing weapons and causing further harm.
The Garhwal regiment's relentless counterfire significantly disrupted the terrorists' plans, leading to their retreat and enabling the arrival of reinforcements. The attackers, believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad, have intensified violence in the usually peaceful Jammu region. The search for the remaining terrorists continues across Udhampur and Kathua districts.
