Illuminating Simari: Indian Army's Electrifying Initiative in J&K

The Indian Army, in collaboration with Aseem Foundation, has successfully electrified and provided LPG to Simari village in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah sector. This initiative, in honor of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, substantially improved the living standards of 53 households at India's first polling booth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, along with the Aseem Foundation, has successfully electrified Simari, a strategically vital village in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah sector, according to a defense spokesperson.

Previously challenged by limited power and outdated cooking resources, the 53 households of Simari now benefit from modern solar microgrids and clean LPG kits, thanks to a notable development project. This initiative marks a significant upgrade in residents' quality of life.

The development effort honors Colonel Santosh Mahadik, a heroic figure who sacrificed his life for the nation. A formal inauguration, featuring Colonel Mahadik's mother, the Tangdhar Brigade Commander, and Aseem Foundation's founder Sarang Gosavi, is set to take place on Monday.

