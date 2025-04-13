Illuminating Simari: Indian Army's Electrifying Initiative in J&K

The Indian Army, along with the Aseem Foundation, has successfully electrified Simari, a strategically vital village in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah sector, according to a defense spokesperson.

Previously challenged by limited power and outdated cooking resources, the 53 households of Simari now benefit from modern solar microgrids and clean LPG kits, thanks to a notable development project. This initiative marks a significant upgrade in residents' quality of life.

The development effort honors Colonel Santosh Mahadik, a heroic figure who sacrificed his life for the nation. A formal inauguration, featuring Colonel Mahadik's mother, the Tangdhar Brigade Commander, and Aseem Foundation's founder Sarang Gosavi, is set to take place on Monday.

