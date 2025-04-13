Illuminating Simari: Indian Army's Electrifying Initiative in J&K
The Indian Army, in collaboration with Aseem Foundation, has successfully electrified and provided LPG to Simari village in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah sector. This initiative, in honor of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, substantially improved the living standards of 53 households at India's first polling booth.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army, along with the Aseem Foundation, has successfully electrified Simari, a strategically vital village in Jammu and Kashmir's Karnah sector, according to a defense spokesperson.
Previously challenged by limited power and outdated cooking resources, the 53 households of Simari now benefit from modern solar microgrids and clean LPG kits, thanks to a notable development project. This initiative marks a significant upgrade in residents' quality of life.
The development effort honors Colonel Santosh Mahadik, a heroic figure who sacrificed his life for the nation. A formal inauguration, featuring Colonel Mahadik's mother, the Tangdhar Brigade Commander, and Aseem Foundation's founder Sarang Gosavi, is set to take place on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Significant Cuts in Jet Fuel and LPG Prices Lead to Reduced Costs for Businesses
Jet Fuel and Commercial LPG Prices Take a Plunge: Aviation Sector Sees Major Cut
Ghana Seeks Increased Investment to Strengthen LPG Market and Regional Fuel Security
Fuel Prices Surge: LPG, CNG, Petrol, and Diesel See Hikes Amid Revenue Boost Strategies
Panama Canal's New LPG Pipeline: A Game Changer in Maritime Transport