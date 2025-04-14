Left Menu

Empowering Karnah: Indian Army's Role in Transforming a Border Town

The Indian Army's initiatives have not only driven employment but also spurred development in the border town of Karnah, Jammu and Kashmir. Local residents express gratitude for these efforts, highlighting the establishment of educational institutions, promotion of tourism, and support for self-help groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:02 IST
Army Goodwill School in Hajinar, Kupwara. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Karnah, a small town in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district near the Line of Control, are expressing gratitude towards the Indian Army for fostering employment and development in the region. The Indian Army's involvement has been instrumental in establishing schools and facilitating the economic upliftment of the community.

Speaking to ANI, Zaffar Hussain, a member of the Hajinar Panchayat, praised the Shakti Vijay brigade for its efficiency and the setting up of army-run schools in Karnah and Teetwal. These institutions have produced doctors and engineers, showcasing the impact of military support in education. The Army's assistance is also highlighted in emergencies, from providing chopper services for patients to extending aid during harsh winters.

The Army's efforts have extended to encouraging tourism, with significant footfall at Karnah's historic Sharda Peeth temple. By hiring porter services, the Army has offered employment opportunities in the region. The establishment of roads, school playgrounds, and self-help groups for women has further empowered local communities, particularly after the establishment of Panchayats. Despite challenges like drug smuggling from Pakistan, the town remains resilient, reflective of its historical spirit symbolized by sacrifices made in the Indo-Pakistani wars of 1965 and 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

