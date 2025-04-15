Left Menu

Intensified Manhunt: Indian Army and Police Collaborate in Poonch Operation

The Indian Army, alongside Poonch Police, has intensified its search operations in the Lasana area after an exchange of fire with terrorists. Additional forces have been deployed to prevent terrorist escape. Police and army personnel continue vehicle checks and other security measures amid ongoing operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:39 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, in coordination with Poonch Police, has intensified efforts in the forested Lasana area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, following a violent encounter with terrorists on Monday night. The Romeo Force leads the joint Operation Lasana, ensuring no terrorist escapes the dense region.

Additional troops and vehicles have bolstered the search operation after terrorists engaged with security personnel, injuring one soldier near Lasana village on the Poonch-Jammu Highway. Responding swiftly, the Indian Army escalated troop presence to control the critical situation and maintain regional safety.

The White Knight Corps confirmed on X that ongoing operations prioritize capturing the hiding terrorists. Heightened security measures, including strict vehicle checks and aided by dog squads, reflect the collective commitment of the Indian Army and local police to neutralize threats, echoing the support and collaboration of local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

