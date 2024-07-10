China Criticizes India's Development Plans in Arunachal Pradesh
China's Foreign Ministry responded sternly to India's plans to hasten hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it refers to as South Tibet. India aims to invest $1 billion in 12 hydropower stations in this northeastern state, a move that has intensified geopolitical tensions in the area.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that India has no right to carry out development in the area it calls South Tibet, responding to a Reuters report on New Delhi's plans to speed up hydropower projects in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that India plans to spend $1 billion to expedite the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state.
This development is likely to further strain the already tense relations between the two neighboring countries, both of which claim the region as their own.
