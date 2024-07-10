China Criticizes India's Development Plans in Arunachal Pradesh

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that India has no right to carry out development in the area it calls South Tibet, responding to a Reuters report on New Delhi's plans to speed up hydropower projects in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that India plans to spend $1 billion to expedite the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state.

This development is likely to further strain the already tense relations between the two neighboring countries, both of which claim the region as their own.

