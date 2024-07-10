Left Menu

China Criticizes India's Development Plans in Arunachal Pradesh

China's Foreign Ministry responded sternly to India's plans to hasten hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it refers to as South Tibet. India aims to invest $1 billion in 12 hydropower stations in this northeastern state, a move that has intensified geopolitical tensions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:22 IST
China Criticizes India's Development Plans in Arunachal Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that India has no right to carry out development in the area it calls South Tibet, responding to a Reuters report on New Delhi's plans to speed up hydropower projects in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that India plans to spend $1 billion to expedite the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state.

This development is likely to further strain the already tense relations between the two neighboring countries, both of which claim the region as their own.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024