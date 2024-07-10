Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Man Smuggling Endangered Turtles

Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man named Bheem for allegedly smuggling 100 turtles, including 50 from endangered species, in Shahdara. Various species of turtles were seized from his possession. Bheem, along with his associate Ravi Bhatnagar, were involved in smuggling turtles from the Ganga River. An FIR has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:12 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Man Smuggling Endangered Turtles
Bheem
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly smuggling 100 turtles, 50 of them from endangered species, in the Shahdara area, officials said on Wednesday.

The police recovered various species of turtles including Indian Roofed turtles, Black Spotted Pond turtles, Indian Eye turtles, and Indian Softshell turtles. These species require rigorous protection as they are covered under Schedule-I of the Wild Life Protection Act.

Information regarding the smuggling operation was received by the Geeta Colony police station, which led to the formation of a team to apprehend the accused. Traps were laid near key locations and the suspect, Bheem from Ghaziabad, was apprehended with 100 live turtles in his possession. An FIR has been filed under the Wild Life Protection Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Bheem disclosed involvement with his associate Ravi Bhatnagar in smuggling turtles from the Ganga River. The search for Ravi is ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024