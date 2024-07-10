Delhi Police Nabs Man Smuggling Endangered Turtles

Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly smuggling 100 turtles, 50 of them from endangered species, in the Shahdara area, officials said on Wednesday.

The police recovered various species of turtles including Indian Roofed turtles, Black Spotted Pond turtles, Indian Eye turtles, and Indian Softshell turtles. These species require rigorous protection as they are covered under Schedule-I of the Wild Life Protection Act.

Information regarding the smuggling operation was received by the Geeta Colony police station, which led to the formation of a team to apprehend the accused. Traps were laid near key locations and the suspect, Bheem from Ghaziabad, was apprehended with 100 live turtles in his possession. An FIR has been filed under the Wild Life Protection Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Bheem disclosed involvement with his associate Ravi Bhatnagar in smuggling turtles from the Ganga River. The search for Ravi is ongoing.

